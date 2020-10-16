Advertisement

SARC hosts “Maskerade” fundraiser in Downtown Bryan

The community gathered both online and in-person to support the organization.
Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) hosts "Maskerade" to raise money for its Crisis Intervention Services Thursday night.
Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) hosts "Maskerade" to raise money for its Crisis Intervention Services Thursday night.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) hosted a “Maskerade” Thursday evening to support the organization’s Crisis Intervention Services.

The event was hosted by KBTX news anchor Karla Castillo underneath twinkle lights in Downtown Bryan’s new picnic park. Tacos were served from a food truck as guests bid on different handmade masks and other items.

The charity event also featured an online option to partake in the bidding for those who may not feel comfortable gathering in-person.

Lauren Spitznagle, Executive Director of SARC Brazos Valley, says Thursday night’s event is a great way for the community to come out and have conversations about the path towards eliminating sexual assault in the Brazos Valley.

“People become aware of what is actually happening, and so many of the masks were made by survivors. Then they understand the gravity of how many people are affected by sexual violence and how what we do is so important in creating and fostering change in this community,” said Spitznagle.

If you were unable to make it to the event but would still like to donate, you can do that here.

