Soak it up while you can

That cool air that filtered in behind the cold front won’t last long, in fact, you may have one more morning before we step into more summer-like starts by the second half of the weekend and head into next week. That means you may want to set the alarm a little earlier on Saturday morning in order to enjoy temperatures on the cooler side. Most will be waking up in the upper 40s to low to mid 50s -- this big difference in temperatures all depends on who sees the clouds roll back in overnight and who maintains clear skies. The further north and east you live, the better the opportunity to start Saturday morning in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The clouds become a bit more widespread throughout the remainder of Saturday and Sunday with peeks of sunshine here and there to help warm temperatures back up into the low 80s Saturday and the upper 80s Sunday. With winds turning back out of the south, it brings back all the moisture to not only make things feel a bit more muggy but also to fuel some spotty rain chances not only this weekend but into the week ahead as we wait on another cold front late next week.

Friday Night: Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 53. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. High: 80. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 69. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. High: 87. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

