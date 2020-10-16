Advertisement

Texas A&M Volleyball Hosts LSU in 2020 Season Opener

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – After a 10-month hiatus from play, the No. 8 Texas A&M Volleyball team returns to action at Reed Arena on Saturday and Sunday, as the Aggies take on the LSU Tigers in a back-to-back showdown. First serve of the 2020 season is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call for SEC Network+. Sunday’s 3 p.m. match will be televised nationally on SEC Network with Tyler Denning and Salima Rockwell on the call.

The Aggies were selected in a poll of Southeastern Conference coaches to finish fourth in league play, behind Kentucky, Florida and Missouri. Texas A&M is currently ranked No. 8 in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

Head Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn’s team features 12 returning players from last season’s NCAA Sweet Sixteen roster, headlined by senior standout setter Camille Conner. The Katy, Texas, native was named to the Preseason All-SEC Team after a spectacular 2019 campaign. Conner is surrounded by a plethora of offensive talent, including sophomores Treyaunna Rush and Lauren Davis, as well as transfers Morgan Christon and Camryn Ennis. The Aggie defense is headed by the back-line trio of Taylor Voss, Karly Basham, and Allison Fields, with sophomores Mallory Talbert and London Austin-Roark anchoring the middle.

Fran Flory’s LSU squad welcomes 10 letterwinners back from last year and was selected by SEC Coaches to finish fifth in the league’s annual preseason poll. The Tigers are led by senior right-side hitter Taylor Bannister, who commandeered the LSU offense with 501 points, 438 kills and 21 service aces in the 2019 season. Bannister joined Conner as a member of the Preseason All-SEC Team.

A&M maintains a 29-17 advantage in the all-time series. The Maroon & White hold a 7-4 series lead since joining the SEC in 2013, as well as a 9-7 mark in Bryan-College Station.

Fans are welcome to attend both matches in-person. For the most up-to-date information on the Reed Arena gameday experience, visit gameday.12thman.com/volleyball.

Latest News

Sports

Rudder closes out non-district play against Lockhart

Updated: 15 hours ago

Sports

A&M Consolidated travels to Willis for final non-district game Friday

Updated: 15 hours ago

Sports

No. 4 Calvert tops BVCHEA

Updated: 15 hours ago

Sports

Aggies host Mississippi State Friday

Updated: 15 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

Sports

Barash joins Kats’ staff

Updated: 15 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Correa hits walkoff homer to keep Astros alive in ALCS

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Carlos Correa homered with one out in the ninth inning and the Houston Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Thursday behind sensational pitching from five rookies to remain alive in the AL Championship Series.

Sports

Rudder closes out non-district play against Lockhart

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Rudder football team will play their final non-district regular season game Friday night against Lockhart.

Sports

No. 4 Calvert tops BVCHEA

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The fourth ranked Calvert football team beat BVCHEA 72-8 Thursday night at Baker Field in Bryan.

Sports

A&M Consolidated travels to Willis for final non-district game Friday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The A&M Consolidated Tigers (3-0) will open up District 10-5A Div. II play next week and Friday night will travel to Willis (0-3) for their final district tune-up.

Sports

Texas A&M men’s tennis travels to Ft. Worth for TCU Invitational

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Matthew Callaway / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Texas A&M men’s tennis continues fall action at the TCU Invitational beginning Friday, Oct. 16, at TCU’s Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. Joining the Aggies and Horned Frogs in the metroplex will be student-athletes from Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Baylor as play is scheduled to conclude Sunday, Oct. 18.