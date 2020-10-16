Texas A&M Volleyball Hosts LSU in 2020 Season Opener

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – After a 10-month hiatus from play, the No. 8 Texas A&M Volleyball team returns to action at Reed Arena on Saturday and Sunday, as the Aggies take on the LSU Tigers in a back-to-back showdown. First serve of the 2020 season is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call for SEC Network+. Sunday’s 3 p.m. match will be televised nationally on SEC Network with Tyler Denning and Salima Rockwell on the call.

The Aggies were selected in a poll of Southeastern Conference coaches to finish fourth in league play, behind Kentucky, Florida and Missouri. Texas A&M is currently ranked No. 8 in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

Head Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn’s team features 12 returning players from last season’s NCAA Sweet Sixteen roster, headlined by senior standout setter Camille Conner. The Katy, Texas, native was named to the Preseason All-SEC Team after a spectacular 2019 campaign. Conner is surrounded by a plethora of offensive talent, including sophomores Treyaunna Rush and Lauren Davis, as well as transfers Morgan Christon and Camryn Ennis. The Aggie defense is headed by the back-line trio of Taylor Voss, Karly Basham, and Allison Fields, with sophomores Mallory Talbert and London Austin-Roark anchoring the middle.

Fran Flory’s LSU squad welcomes 10 letterwinners back from last year and was selected by SEC Coaches to finish fifth in the league’s annual preseason poll. The Tigers are led by senior right-side hitter Taylor Bannister, who commandeered the LSU offense with 501 points, 438 kills and 21 service aces in the 2019 season. Bannister joined Conner as a member of the Preseason All-SEC Team.

A&M maintains a 29-17 advantage in the all-time series. The Maroon & White hold a 7-4 series lead since joining the SEC in 2013, as well as a 9-7 mark in Bryan-College Station.

Fans are welcome to attend both matches in-person. For the most up-to-date information on the Reed Arena gameday experience, visit gameday.12thman.com/volleyball.