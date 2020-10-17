49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 49 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 640 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 63 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,559 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

43 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 972 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 169 active probable cases and there have been 803 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,262. There have been 83,278 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 79 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 77 percent.

Currently, there are 13 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 2 507 Brazos 640 7,262 Burleson 70 410 Grimes 61 1,143 Houston 7 395 Lee 8 235 Leon 69 316 Madison 20 741 Milam 16 537 Montgomery 1,943 12,844 Robertson 93 401 San Jacinto 4 230 Trinity 2 200 Walker 775 4,485 Waller 40 943 Washington 42 673

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 638 staffed hospital beds with 126 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 4 available ICU beds and 56 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 37 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 2 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 507 total cases and 496 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 70 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 410 total cases, and 334 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 61 active cases. There have been 1,143 total cases, 1,048 recoveries and 34 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 395 total cases of COVID-19. There are 7 active cases and 252 cases are recovered. There have been 5 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 8 active cases. The county has a total of 235 cases, with 213 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 69 active cases. The county has 316 total cases, with 237 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Madison County has reported 20 active cases. The county has a total of 741 cases with 715 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 16 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 537 total cases and 521 recovered cases. There is currently two patients hospitalized, and seven COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,943 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 12,844 total cases and 8,343 recovered cases. There are currently 38 people hospitalized, and there have been 144 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 93 active COVID-19 cases, with 401 total cases. Currently, 304 patients have recovered and there have been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 230 cases with 215 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 2 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 200 total cases with 191 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,485 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 760 cases are active in the community and 1,705 are recovered community cases. 2,015 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 40 active cases of COVID-19. There are 943 total cases and 888 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 42 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 673 total cases with 583 recoveries and 48 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 15 new cases and 148 active cases on Oct. 14.

Currently, the university has reported 1,689 positive cases, 8.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 14, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 81,090 active cases and 719,478 recoveries. There have been 815,678 total cases reported and 7,211,046 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 16,903 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 152,977 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 16 at 4:20 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

