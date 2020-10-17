Advertisement

Aggie Men’s Tennis Rolls to Five Wins at TCU Invitational

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 17, 2020
FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas A&M men’s tennis claimed five victories on day two of the TCU Invitational Saturday at TCU’s Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. Joining the Aggies and Horned Frogs in the metroplex are student-athletes from Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Baylor with play scheduled to conclude Sunday.

The Aggies remained perfect in doubles action at the TCU Invitational as Noah Schachter and Stefan Storch topped Micah Braswell and Jacob Bullard of Texas before Barnaby Smith and Pierce Rollins bested Nathan Han and Jonathan Sheehy of Oklahoma.

In singles action, Storch, Schachter and Rollins secured wins against foes from the host-Horned Frogs. Storch defeated Eduardo Roldan 6-4, 7-6(7), Rollins blasted Max Kurzban 6-0, 6-1 and Schachter beat Luc Fomba 6-4, 6-2. A&M’s lone defeat on the day came in three sets as TCU’s Jake Fearnley tripped up Smith 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Play in Fort Worth wraps up at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Steve Denton

On the day in Fort Worth…

“Another solid day which started with an energetic doubles by both teams that allowed us to build some momentum. I thought we got off to fast starts in the singles winning all first sets and finishing three of those off in straight sets. Noah beating Fomba was great for his confidence. Rollins backed his win up yesterday with another good performance and was proud of Storch who didn’t play his best, but competed well to get the win. Our lone loss today was Barnaby who started out really well, but give Fearnley credit for stepping it up in sets two and three.”

TCU Invitational Results

Singles

Day One

Stefan Storch (A&M) def. Nevin Arimilli (Texas) 5-7, 6-3, 7-6

Barnaby Smith (A&M) def. Chih Chi Huang (Texas) 6-2, 6-3

Pierce Rollins (A&M) def. Leighton Allen (Texas) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Cleeve Harper (Texas) def. Noah Schachter (A&M) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1

Day Two

Stefan Storch (A&M) def. Eduardo Roldan (TCU) 6-4, 7-6(7)

Jake Fearnley (TCU) def. Barnaby Smith (A&M) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Pierce Rollins (A&M) def. Max Kurzban (TCU) 6-0, 6-1

Noah Schachter (A&M) def. Luc Fomba (TCU) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

Day One

Noah Schachter/Stefan Storch (A&M) def. Luke Hammond/Emile Hudd (OSU), 8-2

Barnaby Smith/Pierce Rollins (A&M) def. Etienne Donnet/Eduardo Roldan (OSU/TCU), 8-3

Day Two

Noah Schachter/Stefan Storch (A&M) def. Micah Braswell/Jacob Bullard (Texas), 8-3

Barnaby Smith/Pierce Rollins (A&M) def. Nathan Han/Jonathan Sheehy (OU), 8-2

