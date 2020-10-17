Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Garfield

Shelter employees say he loves to cuddle.
Garfield is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week.
Garfield is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week.(KBTX TV)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Garfield is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for October 16, 2020. No word on whether he hates Mondays or if he loves lasagna, but this cutie is ready to snuggle with you.

The seven-year-old red tabby is neutered, microchipped and has had his first round of vaccines.

Aggieland Humane Society employees say Garfield is a little overweight but he gives the best cuddles. You can fill out his adoption form here. Check out other adorable, adoptable animals here.

The animal shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

