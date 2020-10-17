A&M Consolidated remain undefeated with shutout over Willis

WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated were able to give Coach Lee Fedora his 201st victory with their win over Willis.

First score of the game came from the result of a forced Willis fumble while they were going for it on forth down. The Wildcats were able to recover the ball, but it was deep in their own territory. The Tigers took advantage of the position on the first play of their next drive, with a passing touchdown from Kyle Willis to Brodie Daniel.

Kyle Willis will go airborn again in the second quarter, this time linking up with Joseph Perez, who’s able to run it in for another Tiger’s touchdown.

The Tigers defense also stepped it up. Jaylon Walter is able to stop a big potential passing play from Willis’s Steele Bardwell to Jadarius Brown.

A&M Consolidated will try to remain undefeated as they host Lamar Consolidated next week.

