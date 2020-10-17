Brazos Christian drops homecoming game to Shiner St. Paul 49-26

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles got off to a slow start Friday night at Eagle Stadium against the Shiner St. Paul Cardinals.

The Eagles were able to close the gap in the 2nd half but still fell short 49-26.

The Eagles (3-1) will kick off district play next Friday against Rosehill at Eagles Stadium in Bryan. Kickoff is set for 7 pm.

