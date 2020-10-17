Bryan holds off Harker Heights in district opener

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team beat Harker Heights 28-21 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium in the District 12-6A opener for both teams.

Harker Heights had the ball at the the Bryan five yard line with 1:04 left in the game down 28-21. On fourth and goal Shaun West threw into the end zone but Me’Kye Kao was able to break up the pass attempt to Terrance Carter. The Vikings got the ball back and were able to run out the clock.

Bryan quarterback Malcom Gooden threw two touchdown passes both to Hunter Vivaldi and had two touchdown runs.

It was the first game for the Vikings since beating Waller on September 25 in the 2020 season opener. Bryan has games against College Park and Lake Creek cancelled because of a positive Coronavirus test and contact tracing.

The Vikings will return to action October 23 for a game against Temple.

