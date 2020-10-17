College Station wins district home opener over New Caney Porter 24-14

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat New Caney Porter 24-14 for their first home district game of the season at Cougar Field Friday night. The Cougars move to 1-1 in district play.

Junior Dalton Carnes scored on the opening kick-off, and then quarterback Jett Huff found Carnes for a touchdown on the Cougars' first offensive drive to give College Station a 14-0 lead. But Carnes' pair of touchdowns would be the only Cougars' points of the first half. New Caney Porter scored to make it 14-7 at the half.

Roderick Brown ran in a 1 yard touchdown in the third quarter to further the Cougars' lead 21-7. The Spartans would respond to make it a one score game again. College Station’s Dawson Schremp kicked a field goal with about 2:30 left in the 4th to help seal the 24-14 victory for College Station’s first district win of the season.

“When you look at this district, top to bottom, however you look at it, this is a tough district. I say it each week, it’s going to be a dog fight. Like I tell the kids, don’t worry about what you win by and what the score was. Right now it’s about taking care of business and getting the win. And scratching back in it and being 1-1 in the district is big for us,” said Cougars' Head Football Coach Steve Huff.

The Cougars will be on the road next Thursday to play New Caney.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.