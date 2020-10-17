Donations help 3 student veterans at Texas A&M-Galveston get Aggie rings

GALVESTON, Texas (KBTX) - Three veterans who are students at Texas A&M University Galveston now have their Aggie rings thanks to donations from the Don & Ellie Knauss Veteran Resource & Support Center. During Ring Week, John Vandewater, Jr., Robert Jackson, and Levi Wright were presented rings during a ceremony at Ocean Star Drilling Rig Museum in Galveston. The Knauss Veteran Resource & Support Center has been helping cover the cost for the rings since 2013.

The rings were presented by three former students from the class of 1960, Bernard Natho, Dick Ghiselin and Tom Wisdom, during the private ceremony in September.

“When we started all this, we hoped to donate between six and eight rings,” said Wisdom, who is an Army veteran. “With the ring ceremony coming up in November this year, we will have donated 82 rings, and I believe we have another four or five more on top of that. It’s important to us that we defray the cost of Aggie rings for as many student veterans as possible.”

Twenty-year U.S. Army veteran John Vandewater, Jr. will graduate this fall. He says earning his Aggie ring was a lifelong dream. “I worked hard to earn my Aggie ring but to have someone else pay for it made it just that much more meaningful,” said Vandewater.

The Don & Ellie Knauss Veteran Resource and Support Center has covered the ring cost for 370 Aggies. Donation from former students and other benefactors make the ring scholarships possible.

