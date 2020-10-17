Advertisement

Donations help 3 student veterans at Texas A&M-Galveston get Aggie rings

Veterans receive Aggie rings in ceremony at the Ocean Start Drilling Rig Museum in Galveston
Veterans receive Aggie rings in ceremony at the Ocean Start Drilling Rig Museum in Galveston(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVESTON, Texas (KBTX) - Three veterans who are students at Texas A&M University Galveston now have their Aggie rings thanks to donations from the Don & Ellie Knauss Veteran Resource & Support Center. During Ring Week, John Vandewater, Jr., Robert Jackson, and Levi Wright were presented rings during a ceremony at Ocean Star Drilling Rig Museum in Galveston. The Knauss Veteran Resource & Support Center has been helping cover the cost for the rings since 2013.

The rings were presented by three former students from the class of 1960, Bernard Natho, Dick Ghiselin and Tom Wisdom, during the private ceremony in September.

“When we started all this, we hoped to donate between six and eight rings,” said Wisdom, who is an Army veteran. “With the ring ceremony coming up in November this year, we will have donated 82 rings, and I believe we have another four or five more on top of that. It’s important to us that we defray the cost of Aggie rings for as many student veterans as possible.”

Twenty-year U.S. Army veteran John Vandewater, Jr. will graduate this fall. He says earning his Aggie ring was a lifelong dream. “I worked hard to earn my Aggie ring but to have someone else pay for it made it just that much more meaningful,” said Vandewater.

The Don & Ellie Knauss Veteran Resource and Support Center has covered the ring cost for 370 Aggies. Donation from former students and other benefactors make the ring scholarships possible.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

One person shot, another in custody after shooting at Hensel Park

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Karla Castillo and Michael Oder
Texas A&M University Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at Hensel Park Friday evening.

News

New program providing school districts with COVID-19 tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
The Texas Education Agency has teamed up with the state to launch the pilot program, by the end of the month more districts will be allowed to sign up.

News

Brazos County Emergency Districts No. 1 and No. 2 ask voters to approve tax increase

Updated: 2 hours ago
Voters who live in north and south Brazos County have a decision to make at the polls.

News

New program providing school districts with COVID-19 tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
Right now eight school districts are participating in the pilot program.

Latest News

News

Head out to the Millican Reserve this weekend for the Pumpkinpalooza 2020!

Updated: 2 hours ago
Activities for all ages will be held this weekend that are sure to get you in the fall spirit.

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 10/16

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Head out to the Millican Reserve this weekend for the Pumpkinpalooza 2020!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
With this beautiful weather in store for the weekend, it will be the picture-perfect opportunity to head out to the Pumpkinpalooza 2020 at the Millican Reserve in south College Station!

News

Bryan police asking for help identifying person of interest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
On Oct. 13, BPD responded to a robbery at the First Convenience Bank on 2303 Boonville Rd.

News

Portion of Interstate 45 to be closed in Walker County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
Tx-DOT will shut down a portion of I-45 this weekend

National

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation to spread disinformation, according to a person familiar with the matter.