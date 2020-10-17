Advertisement

Iola snaps three-game winning streak to Granger

(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) -Iola fell to Granger 43-16 in their homecoming game Friday night.

Granger came out of the gates strong and was first to score with Thomas Rhoades handing off to DJ McClelland for the touchdown. This put the Lions up 7-0.

In the 2nd quarter, the Granger Lions kept their foot on the gas.

Rhoades passed to McClelland who ran it in for the touchdown, which made the score 29-0 with a two-point conversion.

Iola got on the board in the 2nd quarter with Case Creamer running it in for the touchdown. The Bulldogs got the two-point conversion, which put the game at 8-29 lions.

Iola’s two touchdowns in the game were not enough to keep their 3 game winning streak alive. They fell to Granger 43-16.

The Bulldogs (3-3) will travel to Milano on Oct. 23 to take on Milano at 7:00 p.m.

Granger (6-1) will host Burton at home on Oct. 23 at 7:00 p.m.

