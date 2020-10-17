Advertisement

Local company fires employee after racially insensitive email sent to customer

Swoboda Pest and Termite Control in Bryan fired the employee after they say they found out.
(Tony Zyber/ABC12)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan pest control company fired an employee Friday after news came to light about a racially insensitive email sent to a customer.

The employee was a contract worker for Swoboda Pest & Termite Control and working in Dallas. Jerry Swoboda was made aware of this email by KBTX after it went viral when a screenshot was posted on social media. Immediately after speaking with News Three’s Kendall Hogan, Swoboda says he fired the employee.

Below is a statement sent to KBTX:

Swoboda Pest & Termite Control, Inc. condemns the inappropriate communications sent from our company accounts. As the home of Texas A&M University, College Station has a diverse community from all over the world. We are grateful for our long history serving this community and are embarrassed by the unacceptable and divisive language demonstrated by one of our employees.

In an effort to show our community that we are sorry for the inappropriate actions taken and that we welcome people of all races, we will be making a donation to the Texas A&M Chinese Student Association. Additionally, we are taking the appropriate actions within our company to ensure that this type of situation never happens again.

While we recognize that our actions going forward cannot correct the past, we hope that by accepting responsibility in this situation we are part of the solution to a greater national problem.

We thank the community for all of our years in business. Please accept our apologies.

