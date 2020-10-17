Looking for fall?

The cold front that rolled through gave us a brief break from the heat and humidity, but the moisture is back and fall looks to have taken another vacation giving us more of the summer-like temperatures for the next week. In fact, overnight lows will feel more like the middle of September and daytime highs like the end of September. October cold fronts and a chill in the air look to not make an appearance back in the Brazos Valley for a little while.

Small disturbances will be sweeping through helping to keep the rain chance alive the next several days, but it won’t be enough rain to eat away at growing drought concerns when combined with abnormally warm temperatures this time of year. So expect the wrap up to the weekend weather-wise to carry us into the upcoming week. Light rain and drizzle are back in the forecast as the humidity stays high. Wake up temperatures will be near 70° each morning and afternoon highs look to rest in the mid and upper 80s. The next cold front looks possible by the end of the week headed into next weekend, but nothing is set in stone just yet.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with light rain / drizzle. Low: 71. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. High: 87. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with passing showers. Low: 73. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High: 86. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

