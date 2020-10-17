Advertisement

Michigan woman travels 300 miles to vote

By WXYZ Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 94-year-old Michigan woman went more than the extra mile to vote in this year’s election.

In fact, Mildred Madison traveled over 300 miles to make sure her vote was counted.

“Vote, but know who you are voting for and why,” she said.

Madison has never missed the chance to vote in any election since she was 21 years old.

She was married at 17 and has four children, but that never slowed her down.

Madison has spent her life devoted to improving the community. She has volunteered at her children’s school and became the president of the League of Women Voters in Cleveland and Detroit.

She even ran for office herself.

“When I found out my councilman was not doing what he was supposed to do, I ran against him and I became a council-person,” Madison said.

In 2006, she worked to help improve the absentee ballot process in her community.

“Women, especially black women, were the last ones that got the chance to vote,” she said.

Madison is staying with family in a suburb of Chicago and when she did not receive her absentee ballot, she asked her son to drive her to Detroit so that she could vote.

Madison is working on a memoir and wants to open the Mildred Madison Center for Civic Engagement to inspire young adults to vote.

