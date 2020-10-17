Navasota tops La Grange 42-21

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota used a second half surge to top La Grange 42-21 on Friday night.

LaGrange had a 14-7 lead in the first quarter on a Clay Wolff 1-yard touchdown run. They went into the half up 21-20 after Darius Randle scored, but the Rattlers missed the extra point.

The Rattlers and Leopards went scoreless through the third quarter. In the fourth, Ja’Mar Jessie ran it in for a Rattler TD and their first lead of the game 27-21. It was all they need and they roll to a 42-21 win.

Navasota goes on the road to Cuero next Friday.

