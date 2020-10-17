No. 11 Texas A&M beats Mississippi State 28-14

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Isaiah Spiller ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns and Kellen Mond threw for two scores to help No. 11 Texas A&M beat Mississippi State 28-14 on Saturday.

Texas A&M (3-1) led 14-0 at the half and had 325 yards of total offense in the game. Ainias Smith caught five passes for 20 yards and a touchdown. Chase Lane caught two passes, including a 51-yard touchdown reception in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

Mississippi State (1-3) had little offensive rhythm for the third straight game. The Bulldogs' first touchdown came on Emmanuel Forbes' interception return in the third quarter.

Bulldogs coach Mike Leach benched starting quarterback KJ Costello midway through the second half for freshman Will Rogers, same as he did last week in a 24-2 loss at Kentucky. Rogers connected with Malik Heath for a 15-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Texas A&M’s defense continually disrupted the line of scrimmage, finishing with six sacks and eight tackles for loss. Mississippi State had minus-2 yards rushing and 217 yards of total offense.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas A&M will look to move up in the Top 25 after the key Southeastern Conference road victory. The five teams immediately above the Aggies were all idle Saturday.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Aggies continue to put points on the board, scoring 28 or more points for the second straight week. Meanwhile, Leach’s maiden voyage in Starkville continues to take on water in a second straight home loss.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M is off next week before hosting Arkansas.

Mississippi State also is off before hosting Alabama.

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

No. 11 Texas A&M 28, Mississippi State 14

Davis-Wade Stadium (Starkville, Miss.)

October 17, 2020

Team Notes

- Texas A&M’s veteran offensive line has gone three straight games, including 120 pass attempts, since last giving up a sack. The only sack allowed by the unit this year came in the second quarter of the Vanderbilt game.

- The A&M defense tallied a season-high six sacks in the game, the most since the 2018 season against both Kentucky and LSU.

- Over the last two games A&M has gone 9-of-10 in the red zone, scoring seven touchdowns and a pair of field goals.

- Mississippi State’s -2 rushing yards on the day was the fewest allowed by the Aggie defense in an SEC game since Auburn finished with 19 yards on the ground in 2018.

- The last time an A&M opponent finished the game with negative rushing yards was in 2004 when Wyoming finished with -3 yards.

- The A&M defense did not allow Mississippi State to run a play in the red zone.

- The victory over Mississippi State was A&M’s first in Starkville since the 2012 season.

- Today’s captains at Mississippi State were DL Micheal Clemons, OL Carson Green and OL Ryan McCollum.

Individual Notes

- With the victory, senior QB Kellen Mond moved to 25-13 for his career as a starter, which ties him with Kevin Murray (1983-86, 25-6-1) and David Walker (1973-74, 76-77, 25-9) for second on A&M’s all-time list.

- Sophomore RB Isaiah Spiller scored a pair of first-half touchdowns for the fourth multi-touchdown game of his career.

- Spiller finished the game with 114 rushing yards, eclipsing the century mark for eighth time in his career and third time this season.

- Freshman WR Chase Lane hauled in a 51-yard pass from Mond for his longest reception and second touchdown of the year.

- Senior LB Buddy Johnson continued to lead the A&M defense, filling out the stat sheet with a career-high 12 tackles, as well as a sack, a forced fumble for the second straight game and two breakups.

- This was the fourth straight game Johnson has led the team in tackles and the fifth time in his career he has reached double figures in the category.

- Sophomore DL DeMarvin Leal tripled his career high with three QB hurries on the day, also adding his first sack of the season.

- Sophomore S Brian Williams entered the game with two career tackles and finished the Mississippi State game with a career-high four takedowns, including his first career sack.

- Senior DB Myles Jones had an interception in the first quarter, marking his first of the season, fourth of his career.

- True freshmen made an impact on both sides of the ball against Mississippi State as RB Devon Achane had his first career carry, DL McKinnley Jackson batted down two passes and S Antonio Johnson made four tackles.

- Sophomore Chris Russell Jr. blocked a Mississippi State punt in the second quarter to set up A&M’s second touchdown of the game. This was the first blocked punt since Roshaud Paul and Deshawn Capers-Smith blocked a Wake Forest punt at the end of the 2017 season.

