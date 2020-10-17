Advertisement

Local residents concerned about stolen political signs, flags ahead of Election Day

Neighbors say signs and flags from both political parties have been stolen in the last week.
Residents concerned about political signs and flags being stolen around their neighborhood in the last week.
Residents concerned about political signs and flags being stolen around their neighborhood in the last week.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in multiple Bryan and College Station neighborhoods say their political signs and flags have been stolen from their property in the last week.

Local police say there have been 13 reports of stolen yard signs in both Bryan and College Station this month. Authorities say often times people are unwilling to file a report without video or knowledge of who might have taken the sign.

PJ Vargas Jr. lives in Bryan and says that a few nights ago, two of his yard signs were taken from near his front door.

“Somebody came up into our yard and stole our Trump signs, not only from right here in front of my house, but also from across the street, and diagonally across,” said Vargas.

Vargas says his signs were also thrown in the street and run over. Some of his neighbors, with signs and flags supporting both political parties, opted to hang them inside their home in front of the window to keep them from being tampered with.

Just a few miles away, Diane Norman says her flag was taken from right off her garage. Norman says her flag was nailed in multiple places.

“A lot of my family had reservations, like ‘oh, don’t put out a flag. Someone is going to steal it,' but it’s been out for over a month, so why now I guess? And the fact that you came up to my door, that’s just creepy,” said Norman.

Police say if a sign is stolen, the offense would be Theft of Property. If a sign is damaged/destroyed, the offense would be Criminal Mischief. Both charges would be the same level offense, depending on the value of the sign. Most signs cost less than $100, in which case it would be a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $500 fine.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

