Saban cleared to coach

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) - TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban will be back on the sideline against Georgia after all. The Southeastern Conference has cleared Saban to coach after he tested negative for COVID-19 the past three days. The move came hours ahead of tonight’s game between the second-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 3 Bulldogs. Saban had initially tested positive on Wednesday, along with athletic director Greg Byrne. Team physician Jimmy Robinson said Saban was tested the next three mornings, and the initial result was deemed a false positive.

