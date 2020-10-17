Advertisement

Alabama’s Saban cleared to coach after 3rd negative test

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban will be back on the sideline against Georgia after all.

The Southeastern Conference cleared Saban on Saturday to coach in the game after he tested negative for COVID-19 the past three days.

The move came hours ahead of Saturday night’s game between the second-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 3 Bulldogs.

Saban had initially tested positive on Wednesday, along with athletic director Greg Byrne. Team physician Jimmy Robinson said Saban was tested the next three mornings, and the initial result was deemed a false positive.

“Those three negative tests satisfied the SEC protocol for a false positive,” Robinson said. “Out of an abundance of caution, two additional PCR tests were administered at the same time on Thursday and Friday and were tested by a separate lab. Those tests were also negative.”

The initial positive came from an outside lab Alabama had used to supplement the testing mandated by the SEC.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Patriots back to work, Jaguars work remotely after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Jaguars said Saturday that a practice squad player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

National

Calif. teacher calls 911 after man breaks into students’ home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOVR Staff
Jennifer Peterson makes a habit to wait until every student logs off before she does too. When two of her students didn’t, she knew something was wrong.

National

Calif. teacher calls 911 after man breaks into students’ home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A California mother is thankful for her children’s teacher who sprung into action when a man broke into their home during their remote school day.

National

Suspect in teacher’s beheading in France was Chechen teen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office says authorities investigating the horrific killing of the teacher on Friday have also arrested nine suspects.

Latest News

Coronavirus

49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall in Leon County Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
A traveling veterans wall memorial in Leon County

National

Suspect arrest in zoo lemur theft

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Police say a suspect arrested in connection to theft of a lemur at the San Francisco Zoo.

National

An 18-year-old born in Moscow has been identified as the main suspect behind Friday's Paris attack

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
An 18-year-old born in Moscow has been identified as the main suspect behind Friday's Paris attack.

National

Michigan woman travels 300 miles to vote

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WXYZ Staff
94-year-old Mildred Madison has not missed the chance to vote since she was 21.

National

An elderly woman travels hundreds of miles to vote in this year's election

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
An elderly woman travels hundreds of miles to vote in this year's election