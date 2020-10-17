Advertisement

SEC Statement on Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban

SEC Football
SEC Football(KBTX)
By Southeastern Conference
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Following is a statement from the Southeastern Conference Office on Alabama head coach Nick Saban:

"Upon being notified by the University of Alabama of a potential positive COVID-19 test result involving Nick Saban, the SEC Office provided and reviewed with the university the COVID-19 management requirements established by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force and emphasized the need to comply with all local and state health policies.

“Consistent with the Conference’s COVID-19 management requirements, PAE, the third-party provider secured by the SEC to standardize and provide testing for the 14 member institutions, has  utilized the authorized laboratory in processing and reporting the three tests 24 hours apart as necessary to satisfy the requirements of the Task Force policy regarding the handling of asymptomatic PCR positive tests.”

SEC MEDICAL GUIDANCE TASK FORCE REQUIREMENTS FOR COVID-19 MANAGEMENT

Considerations for Handling Asymptomatic PCR Positive Tests

Asymptomatic individuals with a positive COVID-19 RT-PCR test will be placed immediately into isolation. Within 24 hours of receiving the results of the positive PCR test, the individual may receive a second PCR test at the direction of team medical personnel (test to be administered by PAE).

  • If the 2nd PCR test is positive, this will confirm an active COVID-19 infection.
  • If the 2nd PCR test is negative, the individual should receive two (2) additional PCR tests 24 hours apart administered by PAE. If the individual has three (3) successive negative PCR test, and remains asymptomatic, they may be released from isolation and medically cleared to return to athletics activities only. The individual should also return to the surveillance testing program. Contacts associated with the exposure, who are in the SEC’s surveillance testing program, may be released from quarantine for athletics activities only.

All such cases shall be reported to the SEC Medical Task Force by the involved institution’s SEC Task Force member.

