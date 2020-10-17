Advertisement

Snook beats Somerville in ‘Baker Highway Showdown’ 30-7

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - It was a tale of two halves on Friday night at Bluejay Stadium as Snook hosted Somerville. Somerville was able to get inside the Snook red zone twice, but couldn’t score any points. In fact, the only score in the first half was a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown by Deshun Hamilton after picking off Yegua quarterback Johnny Legg to take an 8-0 lead.

Snook was able to get their offense rolling in the second half outscoring Somerville 22-7 to pick up their third District 13-2A Div. II victory.

Snook (3-4, 3-1) will be on the road next week to take on Bartlett, while Somerville (1-5, 0-3) will have a bye week.

