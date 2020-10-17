Texas A&M Men Set Two School Records at First Chance Invite

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team closed out day two of the First Chance Invitational with three first-place finishes. The Aggies competed against Texas and SMU in the two-day swimming event at Jamail Texas Swim Center. Shaine Casas, who broke two school-records and notched an A cut time in all four events he competed in over the weekend, added a pair of top finishes on the final day. Casas demolished his own school record and recorded the fourth-fastest time in the history of the 200 Back with a time of 1:36.54. He also earned a first-place finish with a time of 1:40.52 the 200 IM.

Andres Puente won the 200 Breast with a time of 1:53.26 to clinch his first win of the season. Mark Theall also performed well for the Maroon & White, earning a second-place finish in the 100 Free. Up NextThe Aggies will return to action as they head back to Austin on Oct. 30 to take on the Texas Longhorns at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. Top Times On The Day100 Free – Mark Theall – 43.45200 Back – Shaine Casas – 1:36.54*200 Breast – Andres Puente – 1:53.26*200 Free – Kaloyan Bratanov – 1:36.71100 Fly – Jace Brown – 47.57200 IM – Shaine Casas – 1:40.52* First place finishes are marked with *