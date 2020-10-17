Texas A&M Shines on Day One of First Chance Invite

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team started the season off strong on the first day of the two-day First Chance Invitational at Jamail Texas Swim Center. The Aggies raced against Texas and SMU in the swimming.

Shaine Casas highlighted day one of the First Chance Invite with a school-record breaking performance in the 100 Back with a time of 44.40. The Maroon & White had top-three finishes in five of the six events on Friday evening.

Andres Puente held his own as he took second in the 100 Breast coming in at 52.55. Kaloyan Bratanov placed second in the 50 free with a time of 19.86 and Mark Theall performed well for the Aggies, earning a third-place finish in the 500 Free.

Casas also added a second-place finish in the 400 IM with a time of 3:38.22 for the Maroon & White.

The Maroon & White take the pool again tomorrow at 11 a.m. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive

PDF Results

Top Times

100 Back – Shaine Casas – 44.40*

100 Breast – Andres Puente – 52.55

200 Fly – Jace Brown – 1:44.55

50 Free – Kaloyan Bratanov – 19.86

500 Free – Mark Theall – 4:20.01

400 IM – Shaine Casas – 3:38.22

First place finishes are marked with *

Day 2 - Meet Schedule

100 free

200 back

200 breast

1650 free

BREAK

200 Free

100 Fly

200 IM