Advertisement

Texas A&M Shines on Day One of First Chance Invite

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team started the season off strong on the first day of the two-day First Chance Invitational at Jamail Texas Swim Center. The Aggies raced against Texas and SMU in the swimming. 

Shaine Casas highlighted day one of the First Chance Invite with a school-record breaking performance in the 100 Back  with a time of 44.40. The Maroon & White had top-three finishes in five of the six events on Friday evening. 

Andres Puente held his own as he took second in the 100 Breast coming in at 52.55. Kaloyan Bratanov placed second in the 50 free with a time of 19.86 and Mark Theall performed well for the Aggies, earning a third-place finish in the 500 Free. 

Casas also added a second-place finish in the 400 IM with a time of 3:38.22 for the Maroon & White. 

The Maroon & White take the pool again tomorrow at 11 a.m. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive

PDF Results

Top Times 

100 Back – Shaine Casas – 44.40*

100 Breast – Andres Puente – 52.55

200 Fly – Jace Brown – 1:44.55

50 Free – Kaloyan Bratanov – 19.86

500 Free – Mark Theall – 4:20.01

400 IM – Shaine Casas – 3:38.22 

First place finishes are marked with * 

Day 2 - Meet Schedule

100 free

200 back

200 breast

1650 free

BREAK

200 Free

100 Fly

200 IM

Latest News

Sports

College Station wins district home opener over New Caney Porter 24-14

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The College Station football team beat New Caney Porter 24-14 for their first home district game of the season at Cougar Field Friday night. The Cougars move to 1-1 in district play.

Sports

Iola snaps three-game winning streak to Granger

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Iola fell to Granger 43-16 in their homecoming game Friday night.

Sports

Women’s Tennis Commands Day One of the Texas A&M Fall Invite

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M women’s tennis came out of the gates swinging Friday, as the Aggies recorded nine wins overall on day one of the Texas A&M Fall Invite at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M knocked off seven months' worth of rust to secure five singles wins and four doubles victories in a dominant all-around performance.

Sports

Aggies Roll to 3-0 Victory over Mississippi State

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Informaion
The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies got a pair of first half goals from SEC Co-Freshman of the Week Barbara Olivieri in a 3-0 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday evening at Ellis Field.

Latest News

Sports

Lady Cougar Cross Country claims another team title with victory at Midway Invitational

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Josh Munson / College Station Lady Cougar Cross Country
The #9 State Ranked College Station Girls Cross Country Team traveled to Waco Friday morning and won the Waco Midway Invitational.

Sports

Texas A&M Volleyball Hosts LSU in 2020 Season Opener

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
After a 10-month hiatus from play, the No. 8 Texas A&M Volleyball team returns to action at Reed Arena on Saturday and Sunday, as the Aggies take on the LSU Tigers in a back-to-back showdown.

Sports

Rudder closes out non-district play against Lockhart

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT

Sports

A&M Consolidated travels to Willis for final non-district game Friday

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT

Sports

No. 4 Calvert tops BVCHEA

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT

Sports

Aggies host Mississippi State Friday

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.