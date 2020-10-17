Advertisement

The Owls Got There Revenge Against The Corrigan Bulldogs 6-0

By Travis Musgrove
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anderson, Texas (KBTX) - The Owls hosted Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs at home Homecoming night.

The first Half was a battle of defenses the game would continue to be scoreless until halftime where the Homecoming King and Queen were crowned. Congratulations Andrew Borski and Abigail Ross.

After Halftime the Owls came out with some momentum and made first down after first down till they reached the goal line and managed to put 6 points on the board. This was all they needed to win the night. The game went on to be 6 - 0 Owls win.

Next week Friday October, 23rd. The Owls will be on the road to Kountze, Tx where they face the Kountze Lions. Kick-off is set for 7:30p.

