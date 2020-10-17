Advertisement

Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall in Leon County Saturday

(KKTV)
By Heather Falls
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Leon County, Texas (KBTX) - Veterans will be honored this weekend in Leon County.

A traveling Vietnam Wall will be in Buffalo Saturday, Oct. 17.

The memorial will be at the Leon County Expo from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers say there will be several events happening throughout the day that are open to the public.

There is a skeet shoot competition with a $30 entry fee and a softball tournament with a $100 entry fee per team.

There will also be a Veteran’s appreciation lunch for all veterans, active duty members and their families.

The evening wraps up with a Gala at the Leon County Expo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. There will be raffles, a silent auction and live music.

For more information call (936) 348-8459.

