Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall in Leon County Saturday
Leon County, Texas (KBTX) - Veterans will be honored this weekend in Leon County.
A traveling Vietnam Wall will be in Buffalo Saturday, Oct. 17.
The memorial will be at the Leon County Expo from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Organizers say there will be several events happening throughout the day that are open to the public.
There is a skeet shoot competition with a $30 entry fee and a softball tournament with a $100 entry fee per team.
There will also be a Veteran’s appreciation lunch for all veterans, active duty members and their families.
The evening wraps up with a Gala at the Leon County Expo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. There will be raffles, a silent auction and live music.
For more information call (936) 348-8459.
