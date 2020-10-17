Advertisement

One person shot, another in custody after shooting at Hensel Park

One person is being treated at a local hospital after being shot, according to Texas A&M University police.
Texas A&M University Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at Hensel Park Friday evening.
Texas A&M University Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at Hensel Park Friday evening.(KBTX TV)
By Karla Castillo and Michael Oder
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One person is being treated at a local hospital after being shot, according to Texas A&M University police.

Just before 7:00 p.m. officers responded to Hensel Park in College Station. One person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, authorities said. Another person is in custody. No identities have been released.

The gunshot victim’s condition is unknown.

Officers are still investigating the shooting at Hensel Park. Police are at another scene on Hensel Drive near the Becky Gates Children’s Center. Hensel Drive is closed while officers investigate. Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

A CodeMaroon was issued following the shooting.

This article will be updated with more information as it is confirmed.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New program providing school districts with COVID-19 tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
The Texas Education Agency has teamed up with the state to launch the pilot program, by the end of the month more districts will be allowed to sign up.

News

Brazos County Emergency Districts No. 1 and No. 2 ask voters to approve tax increase

Updated: 2 hours ago
Voters who live in north and south Brazos County have a decision to make at the polls.

News

New program providing school districts with COVID-19 tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
Right now eight school districts are participating in the pilot program.

News

Head out to the Millican Reserve this weekend for the Pumpkinpalooza 2020!

Updated: 2 hours ago
Activities for all ages will be held this weekend that are sure to get you in the fall spirit.

Latest News

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 10/16

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Head out to the Millican Reserve this weekend for the Pumpkinpalooza 2020!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
With this beautiful weather in store for the weekend, it will be the picture-perfect opportunity to head out to the Pumpkinpalooza 2020 at the Millican Reserve in south College Station!

News

Bryan police asking for help identifying person of interest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
On Oct. 13, BPD responded to a robbery at the First Convenience Bank on 2303 Boonville Rd.

News

Portion of Interstate 45 to be closed in Walker County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
Tx-DOT will shut down a portion of I-45 this weekend

National

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation to spread disinformation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

News

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office warns of text message scam

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said a resident alerted them to a new scam happening via text message.