One person shot, another in custody after shooting at Hensel Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One person is being treated at a local hospital after being shot, according to Texas A&M University police.

Just before 7:00 p.m. officers responded to Hensel Park in College Station. One person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, authorities said. Another person is in custody. No identities have been released.

The gunshot victim’s condition is unknown.

Officers are still investigating the shooting at Hensel Park. Police are at another scene on Hensel Drive near the Becky Gates Children’s Center. Hensel Drive is closed while officers investigate. Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

A CodeMaroon was issued following the shooting.

Shooting at Hensel Park. Suspect in Custody. Avoid Area.https://t.co/SHbe0DvwEH — CodeMaroon @ TAMU (@TAMUCodeMaroon) October 17, 2020

This article will be updated with more information as it is confirmed.

