Women’s Tennis Commands Day One of the Texas A&M Fall Invite

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis came out of the gates swinging Friday, as the Aggies recorded nine wins overall on day one of the Texas A&M Fall Invite at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M knocked off seven months' worth of rust to secure five singles wins and four doubles victories in a dominant all-around performance.

The Aggies started the day with two rounds of doubles play, notching four wins in the competition. Tatiana Makarova and Elise Robbins knocked off Texas State’s Nikita Pradeep and Chacadyah Israel-Lewis (6-1), quickly followed by Katya Townsend and Riley McQuaid’s 6-1 win over Andrea Fuchs and Sofia Murcia-Rodriguez, also from Texas State. In round two against Texas, Makarova and Jessica Anzo notched a 6-1 win over Peyton Stearns and Malaika Rapolu, and the duo of McQuaid and Robbins cemented a 6-2 victory against Gabby Cusano and Simran Kortikere.

After a brief intermission, the Maroon & White returned to the court for singles action where A&M earned five wins on the day. Lucia Quiterio, Makarova, McQuaid, and Anzo all earned straight-set victories against student-athletes from Rice, and Robbins secured her first singles win in Aggieland over Sofia Murcia-Rodriguez of Texas State.

The Texas A&M Fall Invite continues from the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center Saturday at 11 a.m., as the Aggies prepare to take on Southeastern Conference rival LSU in doubles round three.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the team’s day one performance…

“I couldn’t be happier with the group today. It’s our first true competition in seven months, so you never really know quite what to expect. We played some great tennis in both rounds of doubles and all the singles matches as well. We were up against some strong competition and we came out with multiple decisive wins. This was one of the most fun atmospheres we’ve had, especially for fall tournament play. Hopefully we’ll be able to carry this momentum on through the weekend.”

Tennis Match Results

Texas A&M Fall Invite

Bryan-College Station, Texas – George P. Mitchell Tennis Center

Singles

Round One

Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. Michaela Haet (RICE) 6-4, 6-2

Linda Huang (RICE) def. Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-3, 6-3

Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Frederica Trevisan (RICE) 6-2, 6-2

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Anna Bowtell (RICE) 6-2, 7-5

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Maria Budin (RICE) 6-1, 6-2

Elise Robbins (TAMU) def. Sofia Murcia-Rodriguez (TXST) 7-6(2), 6-0

Doubles

Round One

Rishona Israel-Lewis / Hana Kvapilova (TXST) def. Jessica Anzo / Lucia Quiterio 7-5

Katya Townsend / Riley McQuaid def. Andrea Fuchs / Sofia Murcia-Rodriguez (TXST) 6-1

Tatiana Makarova / Elise Robbins (TAMU) def. Nikita Pradeep / Chacadyah Israel-Lewis (TXST) 6-1

Round Two

Tatiana Makarova / Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Peyton Stearns / Malaika Rapolu (TEX) 6-1

Fernanda Labraña / Marta Perez Mur (TEX) def. Katya Townsend / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 6-0

Riley McQuaid / Elise Robbins (TAMU) def. Gabby Cusano / Simran Kortikere (TEX) 6-2

