Women’s Tennis Records Six Wins on Day Two of the Texas A&M Fall Invite

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis continued its streak of excellent play on Saturday, recording six overall victories on day two of the Texas A&M Fall Invite from the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. All six Aggies earned at least one win on the day, with three earning both a singles and doubles victory.

The team started the day in doubles against Southeastern Conference foe LSU. The Maroon & White won all three matches against the Tigers, with Riley McQuaid and Lucia Quiterio defeating Safiya Carrington and Anna Loughlan (6-2), Tatiana Makarova and Jessica Anzo followed with another 6-2 result against Eden Richardson and Nina Geissler, and the Aggie pair of Katya Townsend and Elise Robbins finished the morning off with a 6-4 win over Taylor Bridges and Samantha Buyckx.

After dispatching with LSU, A&M turned its attention to the in-state rival Texas Longhorns in round two of singles play. Townsend and Robbins each earned quick straight-set victories over Gabby Cusano and Simran Kortikere, respectively. Anzo continued her streak of excellent play on Saturday, posting a 6-2, 6-3 win over Marta Perez Mur.

The Texas A&M Fall Invite concludes on Sunday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. First serve is scheduled for 10 a.m., with the Aggies scheduled to take on Rice in the final round of doubles play.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On his impressions from day two…

“I was delighted with our performance today. LSU played three strong teams in the doubles, and we started out with fire and energy, which resulted in three wins. Our main objective against Texas was to get some good work in against great competition, and I was very pleased with our effort and quality of play. After being out of competition for so long, it’s really encouraging to see how hard we’ve battled. Our challenge for the team tomorrow is to continue working just as hard as we did Friday and today.”

Tennis Match Results

Texas A&M Fall Invite

Bryan-College Station, Texas – George P. Mitchell Tennis Center

Singles

Round Two

Peyton Stearns (TEX) def. Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 4-6, 6-2, 6-0

Malaika Rapolu (TEX) def. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 6-4, 6-0

Fernanda Labraña (TEX) def. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Marta Perez Mur (TEX) 6-2, 6-3

Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Gabby Cusano (TEX) 6-2, 6-1

Elise Robbins (TAMU) def. Simran Kortikere (TEX) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Round Three

Tatiana Makarova / Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Eden Richardson / Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-2

Riley McQuaid / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Safiya Carrington / Anna Loughlan (LSU) 6-2

Katya Townsend / Elise Robbins (TAMU) def. Taylor Bridges / Samantha Buyckx (LSU) 6-4

