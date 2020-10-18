Advertisement

Aggies Hit The Road for The Ally

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Miss. – Texas A&M Women’s Golf continues its fall campaign at The Ally hosted by Mississippi State Oct. 19-21 at the Old Waverly Golf Club.

The field is once again comprised of the entire Southeastern Conference. All 14 teams took part in the Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 5-7) where Arkansas took home the tournament team trophy. In addition to the 14 SEC teams, Southern Miss rounds out the 15-team field.

“We are very excited to get back out on the course and compete at The Ally,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “Just like at the Blessings, this is an incredibly challenging course. We have been working on our games and are prepared to fight at every hole this week. We are so thankful to be playing and are looking forward to taking advantage of the opportunity.”

Senior Amber Park, junior Brooke Tyree, sophomore Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and freshmen Makenzie Niblett and Ellie Szeryk represent the Aggies at the tournament.

Park led the Maroon & White at the Blessings, holing a team-high eight birdies and finishing tied for 28th. The Allen, Texas, native shot a 1-over 73 on the final day in Arkansas.

Fernández García-Poggio trailed Park by three strokes in the team’s first tournament, ending the week tied for 38th. Tyree tied for 43rd and Niblett, in her first collegiate action, tied for 51st.

Szeryk will be making her debut for the Aggies. The London, Ontario, native was a highly touted international prospect. Her sister, Maddie Szeryk, also played at A&M (2015-18) and earned All-America honors during her time in Aggieland.

The Ally is named in honor of former Mississippi State Golfer Ally McDonald Ewing. She was an All-American and holds many program records for the Bulldogs. The Fulton, Mississippi, native has been credited with helping turn her alma mater’s program around, and is regarded as one of the best in the school’s history.

The Old Waverly Golf Club is a mainstay in Golfweek’s and Golf Digest’s Top 100 courses. It is one of the best courses in the south and hosted the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in 2019.

Fans can follow along throughout the week at golfstat.com, which will be providing live statistics.

For complete coverage of Texas A&M Women’s Golf, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @aggiewomensgolf (Twitter), @aggiewomensgolf (Instagram) and @AggieWomensGolf (Facebook) or visit the official home Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.

