Brazos County Archery Club holds 3rd annual Breast Cancer Shootout

The 3rd annual Breast Cancer Shootout was held at the Brazos County Archery Club Sunday.
The 3rd annual Breast Cancer Shootout was held at the Brazos County Archery Club Sunday.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Archery Club hosted its 3rd annual Breast Cancer Shootout Sunday to raise money and bring awareness to those fighting the disease.

Club President Mark Owen says all the money the event raises will go to Pink Alliance and support the work they do for those affected by breast cancer in Brazos County and four other nearby counties. It will help the organization provide mammograms, compression sleeves, education, and support to women undergoing treatments and surgeries for the disease.

Owen’s wife is a breast cancer survivor. She and her husband promote the event each year.

“The women who go through this are champions,” Owen said. "They are stronger than strong. It is just one of those things that requires so much of them. As a husband, it’s crushing to watch your wife go through that, but then again it shows you how strong your wife is.”

Owen says his heart goes out to all the women and their husbands who have gone through a breast cancer diagnosis.

“It’s very scary, and the experience is uncharted waters," Owen said.

Owen says it’s never too early to start doing mammograms. He believes that’s one of the major things people who have not been affected by breast cancer should know.

“Regular visits to your doctor, getting the mammograms done, and educating yourself are really important,” Owen said.

Owen says the fundraiser event also taught him that men can be diagnosed with breast cancer.

This year’s Breast Cancer Shootout consisted of a 30-target, 3D course with a shotgun start, meaning each group of competitors start at a different course and rotate. Four to five participants shoot at a target, which is different and at a varying length on each lane.

“Afterwards, we have some awards that we give out,” Owen said. “Then we have our ticket raffle that will be giving away prizes."

In each of the shootout’s first two years, Owen says the event has raised about $4,700.

