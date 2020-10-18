Advertisement

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra holds first concert since the start of the pandemic

Saturday’s concert was the first of three free chamber music concerts.
Maestro Marcelo Bussiki and the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra perform at the Pavilion at Lake Walk in Bryan.
Maestro Marcelo Bussiki and the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra perform at the Pavilion at Lake Walk in Bryan.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra held their first concert since the start of the pandemic.

Maestro Marcelo Bussiki and the Brazos Valley Symphony musicians performed at the Pavilion at Lake Walk in Bryan Saturday. Dozens of concertgoers brought picnic baskets as they sat and enjoyed music on the lawn. Safety protocols like wearing masks and other social distancing guidelines were strictly enforced at the event.

Saturday’s concert was the first of three free chamber music concerts. Organizers say this was their way of giving back to the community.

“I think even people who might not normally listen to classical music are excited to just do something outside and hear free music,” said Kathy de Figueiredo, board member with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra.

To learn more on upcoming concerts, click here.

