Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra holds first concert since the start of the pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra held their first concert since the start of the pandemic.

Maestro Marcelo Bussiki and the Brazos Valley Symphony musicians performed at the Pavilion at Lake Walk in Bryan Saturday. Dozens of concertgoers brought picnic baskets as they sat and enjoyed music on the lawn. Safety protocols like wearing masks and other social distancing guidelines were strictly enforced at the event.

Saturday’s concert was the first of three free chamber music concerts. Organizers say this was their way of giving back to the community.

“I think even people who might not normally listen to classical music are excited to just do something outside and hear free music,” said Kathy de Figueiredo, board member with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra.

