Bryan man arrested for driving vehicle into an apartment complex

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested early Saturday morning after driving a vehicle into an apartment complex.

Jordan Anthony Alvarado, 30, was arrested and charged with his second offense of driving while intoxicated.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Bryan police responded to calls of a vehicle crashing into trees in front of an apartment and then the apartment building itself at the 3400 block of Sandra Dr.

Once on scene, officers found tree branches attached to the vehicle and the wall of an apartment caved in.

Officers entered the damaged apartment but did not find anyone inside. While inside the residence, police heard Alvarado yelling in the neighboring apartment. Officers were notified that Alvarado was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher and sounded like he was intoxicated.

Authorities say Alvarado had difficulty walking and was slurring his speech as he stepped out of the residence. Officers said he had multiple minor injuries that were related to the vehicle’s damage.

Alvarado was placed under arrest and taken to a local hospital for a blood sample. He was booked into the Brazos County Jail where he was then released on a $4,000 bond.

