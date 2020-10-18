Advertisement

Bryan man arrested for driving vehicle into an apartment complex

Jordan Anthony Alvarado, 30, was arrested and charged with his second offense of driving while intoxicated.
Jordan Alvarado
Jordan Alvarado(Brazos County Detention Center)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Sandra Dr. just after 1 a.m. Saturday
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Sandra Dr. just after 1 a.m. Saturday(KBTX)

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested early Saturday morning after driving a vehicle into an apartment complex.

Jordan Anthony Alvarado, 30, was arrested and charged with his second offense of driving while intoxicated.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Bryan police responded to calls of a vehicle crashing into trees in front of an apartment and then the apartment building itself at the 3400 block of Sandra Dr.

Once on scene, officers found tree branches attached to the vehicle and the wall of an apartment caved in.

Officers entered the damaged apartment but did not find anyone inside. While inside the residence, police heard Alvarado yelling in the neighboring apartment. Officers were notified that Alvarado was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher and sounded like he was intoxicated.

Authorities say Alvarado had difficulty walking and was slurring his speech as he stepped out of the residence. Officers said he had multiple minor injuries that were related to the vehicle’s damage.

Alvarado was placed under arrest and taken to a local hospital for a blood sample. He was booked into the Brazos County Jail where he was then released on a $4,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra holds first concert since the start of the pandemic

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra held a free concert at the Pavilion at Lake Walk in Bryan Saturday.

News

Wait almost over for College Station Place 4 candidates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
The decision on who will fill Place 4 on the College Station City Council has been on hold since April.

Crime

Hensel Park shooting suspect released on bail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Joshua Wynn, the suspect in the Friday night shooting near Hensel Park, has been released on bail.

Local

Westbound lanes of Highway 21 shut down due to major accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Major accident shut down westbound lanes of Highway 21 at FM 2038 east of Kurten Saturday.

Latest News

News

SEC fines teams $100,000 for not following COVID-19 protocols

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Texas A&M University one of the schools fined.

News

Commemorative Air Force Museum takes flight from Easterwood Airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
The world's largest flying museum "The Commemorative Air Force" made a stop in the Brazos Valley.

News

Chad Jones Law host 7th annual Coats 4 Kids event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Chad Jones Law held it's 7th annual Coats 4 Kids giveaway in College Station.

News

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Mullen said he is self-isolating from his family

Coronavirus

49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall in Leon County Saturday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
A traveling veterans wall memorial in Leon County