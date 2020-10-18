Chad Jones Law host 7th annual Coats 4 Kids event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chad Jones Law held its 7th annual Coats 4 Kids event Saturday. Families were able to stop by the law firm this week to pick up a coat for their children. This year the event was extended through Saturday to accommodate families who couldn’t make it on the weekdays.

More than 200 coats were distributed on Saturday as cars came by the law firm’s office in College Station.

Lawyer Chad Jones said a child should never go cold. This event was a way for his family and team to give back to the community. “Kids are awesome and we like helping kids out, and every kid likes a nice, warm, brand new coat. They get to go back to school and show off their new coat, so we just like seeing the smiles," said Jones.

