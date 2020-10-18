Commemorative Air Force Museum takes flight from Easterwood Airport

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The world’s largest flying museum came to Easterwood Aiport in College Station Saturday. The Commemorative Air Force B-29/B-24 Squadron showcased a collection of bombers and fighter aircrafts. On display today was a B-29 Superfortress bomber, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and various other airplanes.

Airplane and wartime enthusiasts had the opportunity to get up close and personal with the aircrafts, and some even had the chance to fly.

Rita Johnson and her family of eight came all the way from Batson, TX. Johnson says this was her first time flying in an open air plane. “My pilot was wonderful; he kept me informed of everything. My birthday is next week and this was my gift,” said Johnson.

Organizers say the tour provides people with a real life perspective of what it was like to fly during war times.

