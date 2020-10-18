Advertisement

One transported by medical helicopter following Highway 21 crash

One vehicle rolled over Sunday afternoon on Highway 21 near Cooks Point.
The crash closed one lane of eastbound Highway 21 Sunday in Burleson County.
The crash closed one lane of eastbound Highway 21 Sunday in Burleson County.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COOKS POINT, Texas (KBTX) - One lane is back open on eastbound Highway 21 in Burleson County following a rollover crash.

It’s happened near FM 229 just east of Cooks Point.

The westbound lanes of traffic remain open.

No details are immediately available but a medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene and transported one person.

