One transported by medical helicopter following Highway 21 crash

COOKS POINT, Texas (KBTX) - One lane is back open on eastbound Highway 21 in Burleson County following a rollover crash.

It’s happened near FM 229 just east of Cooks Point.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound Highway 21 in Burleson County between Caldwell and Bryan. Appears to be a vehicle rollover. A medical helicopter has transported one patient.



4:13pm - Westbound is open. One lane eastbound is closed. pic.twitter.com/97bF2fIm13 — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) October 18, 2020

The westbound lanes of traffic remain open.

No details are immediately available but a medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene and transported one person.

This is the vehicle involved in the Highway 21 crash. One lane eastbound near Cooks Point now open. 4:22 p.m. pic.twitter.com/qwr1mxnw0E — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) October 18, 2020

