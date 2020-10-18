One transported by medical helicopter following Highway 21 crash
One vehicle rolled over Sunday afternoon on Highway 21 near Cooks Point.
COOKS POINT, Texas (KBTX) - One lane is back open on eastbound Highway 21 in Burleson County following a rollover crash.
It’s happened near FM 229 just east of Cooks Point.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound Highway 21 in Burleson County between Caldwell and Bryan. Appears to be a vehicle rollover. A medical helicopter has transported one patient.— Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) October 18, 2020
4:13pm - Westbound is open. One lane eastbound is closed. pic.twitter.com/97bF2fIm13
The westbound lanes of traffic remain open.
No details are immediately available but a medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene and transported one person.
This is the vehicle involved in the Highway 21 crash. One lane eastbound near Cooks Point now open. 4:22 p.m. pic.twitter.com/qwr1mxnw0E— Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) October 18, 2020
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.