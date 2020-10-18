Crash closes Wellborn Road for two hours Sunday morning in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police had to close parts of Wellborn Road for a couple of hours Sunday morning for a two-vehicle collision.

Sources tell KBTX two people were ejected and one of the vehicles involved rolled over.

It happened near Deacon Road.

We’ve reached out to College Station Police for more details about the crash and the condition of the people involved.. We’ll update this story when new information is available.

One of two vehicles involved in Sunday's crash on Wellborn Road in College Station. (Photo by: Steven)

