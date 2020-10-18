Firefighters contain fire to one apartment Sunday in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters on Sunday afternoon were able to contain a fire to only one apartment at The Pearl apartment complex on University Oaks Boulevard near Harvey Road and Texas Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the complex at 12:33 p.m. and within 10 minutes the fire was out.

When they arrived, crews reported seeing smoke coming out of the apartment located on the second floor of one of the units. Firefighters said nobody was home when they arrived and no injuries were reported.

It does appear the fire may have started in a bedroom but the cause of it remains under investigation.

