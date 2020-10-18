Advertisement

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19

Florida head coach Dan Mullen calls to his offense before a snap against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Florida head coach Dan Mullen calls to his offense before a snap against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida head football coach Dan Mullen said in a statement on Twitter Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Thank you Gator Nation for all your support for the program this week. Thankfully, everyone impacted is recovering well and has experienced mild to no symptoms," said Mullen in a statement released on twitter. "I have also tested positive for COVID and have received word that my test has been confirmed. I’m continuing to self-isolate from my family, who all remain healthy, and am following all the guidelines set forth by UF Health, the CDC and our public health officials. I am proud of how our players, staff and campus community gave navigated this unprecedented time and hope all continue to be safe.”

Mullens positive test comes after 23 players and two staff members on the Gators football team tested positive earlier in the week.

RELATED STORY: Gators game vs LSU moved to Dec 12 due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Gators game against LSU originally scheduled to Saturday was moved to Dec. 12. Florida’s game on Oct 24 against Missouri was also rescheduled and will now be played on Oct 31.

RELATED STORY: Florida Gators' game against Missouri postponed until Oct 31 due to COVID-19 outbreak

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Commemorative Air Force Museum takes flight from Easterwood Airport

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
The world's largest flying museum "The Commemorative Air Force" made a stop in the Brazos Valley.

News

Chad Jones Law host 7th annual Coats 4 Kids event

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Chad Jones Law held it's 7th annual Coats 4 Kids giveaway in College Station.

Local

Westbound lanes of Highway 21 shut down due to major accident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Major accident shuts down westbound lanes of Highway 21 at FM 2038 east of Kurten.

Coronavirus

49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Latest News

News

Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall in Leon County Saturday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
A traveling veterans wall memorial in Leon County

News

Explosion reported on South Main Street in Harrisonburg, Va.

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
An explosion was reported on South Main Street near the Wendy’s and El Charro.

News

Local residents concerned about stolen political signs, flags ahead of Election Day

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Donations help 3 student veterans at Texas A&M-Galveston get Aggie rings

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Local company fires employee after racially insensitive email sent to customer

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Suspect charged after shooting near Hensel Park

Updated: 21 hours ago