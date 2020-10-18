Hensel Park shooting suspect released on bail

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Joshua Wynn, the suspect in the Friday night shooting near Hensel Park, has been released on bail.

Joshua Wynn, 22, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on Friday night with a bond set at $50,000; $30,000 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and $20,000 for aggravated assault on a public servant. Wynn posted bond and was released from jail on Saturday. He is originally from Universal City, near San Antonio.

On Friday evening, officers responded to shots fired at Hensel Park in College Station. According to Texas A&M Police, officers located a victim who had been shot twice with a handgun, once in the right side of his stomach and also to the right of his shoulder. Authorities say the victim was taken to CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

While authorities were searching for Wynn, police say they heard gunshots.

Texas A&M University Police say Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Lively located Wynn near the Becky Gates Children Center and when he tried to approach the suspect, Wynn shot four times at the Deputy Constable.

Authorities say Deputy Constable Lively was not hit by any of the bullets. Wynn was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault on a public servant.

