Local woman uses social media to organize community pride parade in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There was a parade on Texas Avenue in College Station on Sunday organized by a local artist.

“I want people to know you can be proud of yourself,” said Annah Ladewig, shortly before the BCS Brown and Black Pride Parade started at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

It was her idea to put together a parade that celebrated unity, love, and positivity in the community.

“Everyone was invited to this. I made a post about it on Facebook and it blew up more than I thought. People just wanted to come out and celebrate each other,” said Ladewig.

While some paraded in their vehicles up and down Texas Avenue, others gathered in groups on the corners of some Texas Avenue intersections waving flags and holding signs.

“I feel a lot of times in mainstream media we get portrayed as thugs and criminals. We can have a parade and it be peaceful and loving and a great experience. We just want to celebrate ourselves,” said Ladewig.

Ladewig said a couple of hundred people said on Facebook they would be attending the three-hour-long event. She hopes to do something like this again soon in the future.

