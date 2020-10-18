Advertisement

SEC fines teams $100,000 for not following COVID-19 protocols

Texas A&M University one of the schools fined.
New SEC guidelines
New SEC guidelines(WBRC)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -At least three SEC schools have been fined $100,000 by the Southeastern Conference for not following COVID-19 protocols.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported that the fines were given to Texas A&M University, the University of Mississippi, and the University of Tennessee.

Texas A&M’s Athletic Director Ross Bjork confirmed to Dellenger that A&M was one of the schools fined.

According to Sports Illustrated, the issued fines are related to how masks have been worn on the sidelines by coaches, support staff members, and strength staffers.

“'My premise is, our head football coaches are leaders, the most visible people in their programs,' SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told ESPN. ‘They set the tone. They have that responsibility in this environment.’”

Sankey told ESPN he spent weeks speaking with SEC schools about enforcing the COVID-19 protocols that were put into place.

The $100,000 fine is just the starting amount. Fines will grow if the violations continue.

“The first offense is $100,000, followed by $200,000, $300,000 and $400,000 for a fourth violation," according to ESPN’s Heather Dinich.

