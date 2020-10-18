SEC fines teams $100,000 for not following COVID-19 protocols

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -At least three SEC schools have been fined $100,000 by the Southeastern Conference for not following COVID-19 protocols.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported that the fines were given to Texas A&M University, the University of Mississippi, and the University of Tennessee.

Texas A&M’s Athletic Director Ross Bjork confirmed to Dellenger that A&M was one of the schools fined.

News: The SEC fined at least three teams for not adhering to COVID-19 protocols, sources tell @SINow: Ole Miss, A&M & Tennessee.



AD Ross Bjork confirmed to SI A&M’s fine.



Greg Sankey had sent memos to schools warning of a $100K reduction in conference revenue for non-compliance — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 16, 2020

According to Sports Illustrated, the issued fines are related to how masks have been worn on the sidelines by coaches, support staff members, and strength staffers.

“'My premise is, our head football coaches are leaders, the most visible people in their programs,' SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told ESPN. ‘They set the tone. They have that responsibility in this environment.’”

Sankey told ESPN he spent weeks speaking with SEC schools about enforcing the COVID-19 protocols that were put into place.

The $100,000 fine is just the starting amount. Fines will grow if the violations continue.

“The first offense is $100,000, followed by $200,000, $300,000 and $400,000 for a fourth violation," according to ESPN’s Heather Dinich.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.