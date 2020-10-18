Tricky cold front arrives Monday

While the Brazos Valley spent Sunday afternoon up against (and feeling like) the 90° mark, temperatures were chilled in the 40s from the Texas Panhandle through much of Oklahoma. A cold front is slowly trickling south -- and makes Monday’s forecast a bit tricky around here. Tomorrow will be a cooler day for all. By how much? That depends which side of the Brazos Valley you are on.

Tonight: clouds increase, patchy fog / drizzle has a chance to develop ahead of sunrise. The sun cracks the horizon with thermometers in the low 70s. By 7-9am, this cold front is currently slated to pass through much of Milam and Roberston Counties, dropping temperatures behind it into the 60s. That slow and steady progression south continues through midday, putting temperatures in the 60s for the northern half of the area and in the upper 70s and low 80s across the central and south side. For Bryan-College Station, the current plan is to reach near 80° around midday as the front arrives. Afternoon hours bring a breeze out of the north and temperatures falling to the mid-70s by 4-5pm. Here’s where this forecast could fall flat and what you will want to check back on before stepping out: if the front is faster it could bring cooler 60s to more of us for the day. That is the difference of a comfortable day vs needing a light jacket. Otherwise, a few showers to a stray rumble of thunder are in the works (30%) for the afternoon to early evening hours.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance for rain / drizzle. Patchy fog possible. Low: 72. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain or an isolated rumble of thunder. High: 79. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy a 20% chance for rain. Patchy fog possible. Low: 67. Wind: becomig SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. High: 86. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

