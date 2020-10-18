Wait almost over for College Station Place 4 candidates

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The decision on who will fill Place 4 on the College Station City Council has been on hold since April. The special runoff election was postponed due to COVID-19, and the candidates are now on the November ballot.

Joe Guerra and Elizabeth Cunha are both vying to fill the remaining one year term Elianor Vessali left behind when she left the council to run for Congress.

“Feels like a roller coaster ride that never ends,” said Cunha.

“We’ve been back mobilized for the past two to three months, so we’re ready to go,” said Guerra.

Cunha currently works at A&M Consolidated High School and serves as a commissioner on the planning and zoning board. Two of her priorities are looking at alternative forms of transportation and the restricted occupancy overlay.

“The no more than two unrelated proposal should come through this year, and I am firmly against the government trying to monitor the relationships in my home and so that’s an important vote I’d love to be on council for,” said Cunha.

Guerra currently works as a transportation and planning project manager and worked for the city of College Station from 2008-2013. He says getting the comprehensive plan done is one of his top priorities as well as COVID-19 recovery.

“We need to make sure we open up the economy, help small businesses, and get the economy opened up safely,” said Guerra.

Each believes they will bring their own unique experience to the council.

“I think it’s important to have people from many different walks of life on the council. I feel like a diversified council really helps see a problem or potential solution from all angles,” said Cunha.

“In my private-sector job, I get to travel the whole state and I get to see how other cities are doing things that I can bring to the city of College Station, and so, in my opinion, my experience, education sets me apart from my opponent,” said Guerra.

