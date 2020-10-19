Advertisement

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

The Justice Department indictment was unsealed Monday.
The Justice Department indictment was unsealed Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday that details attacks on a broad range of political, financial and athletic targets.

The indictment also accuses the defendants, all alleged officers in the Russian military agency known as the GRU, in destructive attacks on Ukraine’s power grid and in a hack-and-leak effort directed at the political party of French President Emmanuel Macron during the 2017 election.

The indictment does not charge the defendants in connection with interference in American elections.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 10/17

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

National

Woman missing for 2 weeks found safe in Zion National Park

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Park officials said 38-year-old Holly Suzanne Courtier was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she was seen in the park.

National

Missing Mississippi boys found safe

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WLOX Staff
Officials say they were found Monday morning in Lincoln County, near Brookhaven, Mississippi.

National

Trump jokes he’ll leave the country if he loses to Biden

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Musing at a campaign rally in central Georgia Friday, Donald Trump said he might - albeit to laughter from the audience.

Latest News

National Politics

Florida begins early voting with no major problems reported

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER
Many polling sites had long lines before dawn as voters awaited their opening.

National

Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy in Mich. canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
An Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old boy abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday has been canceled after the boy was found safe, according to Michigan State Police.

News

At-home fun (and a dance party event!) with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Eight months into the pandemic, are you looking for more ways to keep the kids occupied?

National

Guitars played, made by Eddie Van Halen go to auction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Each of the Van Halen guitars is expected to fetch between $60,000 and $80,000.

News

COVID in Context: Tracking the spike two weeks after Kyle Field reopened to fans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
When gatherings, holidays, or large events occur, public health officials say they look for a spike 9-16 days afterward.

Coronavirus

CVS Health to hire 15,000 workers ahead of flu season

Updated: 1 hour ago
The company needs help administering COVID-19 tests and flu shots.