Aggie Recap: Mississippi State

Aggies win in Starkville for the first time since 2012.
Texas A&M vs Mississippi State
Texas A&M vs Mississippi State(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, head coach Jimbo Fisher said his defense played an outstanding football game. That was proved in the numbers. The Aggie defense had six sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception. They also held Mississippi State to -2 yards rushing.

“It was very nice. Physicality up front, we got sacks at times with three man pressures, we batted balls, and we brought simulated pressure and had backers and safeties coming. So, we mixed it up and did a really good job,” said Fisher.

Coming into this one, the Aggies took a cue from Kentucky.

“Day one we believed in the game plan. We saw Kentucky come down with a three man front, watched a lot of film on these guys, and we saw they get a victory so we planned on it all week,” said defensive lineman Jayden Peevy.

Isiah Spiller keeps getting better. The sophomore running back rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

“Last week I definitely think he got all the confidence he needed knowing that he’s an SEC back and can run people over. You got to love it,” said offensive lineman Carson Green.

Of course, Spiller had help from his line that says they pride themselves on showing Jimbo they can run the ball.

“Our big thing is guys we’re going to make sure that we can show him that we’re going to run the ball so he doesn’t want to call pass plays because he loves passing the ball to the receivers,” said Green.

The Aggies are on their BYE week before Arkansas comes to town on Halloween.

