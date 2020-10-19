Advertisement

At-home fun (and a dance party event!) with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley

'Hopping Corn' experiment with Children's Museum
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eight months into the pandemic, are you looking for more ways to keep the kids occupied?

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley is here to help. While CMBV is currently in the process of moving locations to the Lake Walk at the Stella Hotel in Bryan (to be opened January 2021), the team is still offering parents help to keep the kids occupied.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, CMBV and Pure Energy Dance Productions present the “Calling All the Monsters” free children’s dance lesson 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lake Walk. All are invited to practice social distancing and proper mask protocol and join in the fun. CMBV will be onsite offering more activities as well, including a craft.

For at-home activities, CMBV Executive Director Ashley Kortis shared two easy, use-what-you-have ideas.

The Fall Sensory Bin is perfect for toddlers. Let them sift through the items, or give them tasks to complete. When they are finished playing, pop the lid on and save it for another day.

How to assemble the Fall Sensory Bin:

The ‘Hopping Corn’ experiment is a variation of the classic vinegar-and-baking soda explosion--but without the mess!

Check out how to make corn “hop” with items you have at home:

