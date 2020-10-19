Baseball Starts Maroon & White World Series Wednesday, Open to the Public

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Baseball’s fall practice session wraps up this week with the annual Maroon & White World Series from October 21-23. The scrimmages will be open to the public with free admission.

Wednesday’s lid-lifter starts at 3 p.m. with action to follow at 7 p.m. on Thursday and 3 p.m. on Friday.

The event follows all Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules. Face coverings over the nose and mouth are required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink.

Staff will be prepared to provide assistance and enforce the face-covering requirement. Fans are required to sit in socially-distanced units. Not complying with protocols may result in removal from the venue.

Concession stands will not be open.

For up-to-date information on Texas A&M Baseball, check the Aggies' twitter account @AggieBaseball with frequency.