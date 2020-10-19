Brookshire Brothers Caldwell location launching curbside and delivery services

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -Brookshire Brothers is the next grocery store chain to introduce curbside and delivery service.

Monday, Oct. 21 “Brookshire Brothers Anywhere” will launch at the Caldwell location.

Customers will place their orders online with the option to pick-up at the store or have groceries delivered to their home.

“We strive to continually provide services our customers want and expect,” said Brookshire Brothers President and CEO John Alston. “COVID-19 shows us all the importance of touchless retail. People who were previously slow adopters of online ordering and curbside pickup became the most frequent users of Brookshire Brothers Anywhere in the communities where we offer it.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.