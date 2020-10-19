Caldwell man arrested after breaking into couple’s home

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -James Jantzen, 33 of Caldwell was arrested on Thursday and remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond.

Jantzen is being charged with Burglary of a Habitation and Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Jessica Garza says she and her husband were on the last day of their honeymoon when they got a strange call from a family member.

“His question was ‘Did you loan your truck out to anybody?’ no ‘Did you loan your house out to anybody while you were gone?’ no,” said Garza

Garza says turns out Jantzen was using both.

“He stayed in our house about three days, eating our food, drinking our drinks, living it up,” said Garza.

Caldwell Police say Jantzen had taken the Garza’s pick-up truck and attempted to push a city back-hoe off the road.

While investigating the incident, police were called to a home on the 200 block of E Mustang Street for a disturbance. When police arrived Jantzen was told to leave the property. Police say Jantzen said he was staying next door at his cousin’s house.

After further investigation police determined the home and pickup truck belonged to the Garzas both of which Jantzen did not have permission to use.

“We’re grateful that nothing was taken the police were there to snatch him up before anything was taken but just losing your peace of mind, it stinks,” said Garza.

Garza says in addition to their personal items like clothing being found in the bed of their truck their house was a disaster.

“There was some broken glass on our kitchen floor where he busted beer bottles. Empty liquor bottles, food all over the place. He had busted some of our mirrors. Our closet was just destroyed. There was just stuff everywhere,” said Garza.

Garza says they hope their story can serve as a reminder to others.

“It’s just an eye-opener to be safe, lock your doors, lock your windows and tell your neighbors when you’re going out of town. Make sure your house is watched over,” said Garza.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.